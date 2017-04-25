Nvidia and Oculus launch awesome deal for three free VR games

In a bid to get more of you fooling around in virtual reality, Nvidia has launched a cracking new deal on some of its VR-ready graphics cards.

Starting from Tuesday, April 25, anyone who buys one of the following graphics cards will get three games completely free of charge:

Alternatively, you’ll be good to go if you purchase a system or laptop with any of those cards in. However, to qualify for the deal, you’ll need to purchase an Oculus Rift and Touch Set, otherwise you won’t be eligible for the free games.

The first game you get is The Unspoken, described as follows:

“The Unspoken pulls players into a hidden work of spell casting and magicians’ duels. Manipulate the environment around you with the powerful arcane forces that flow through your fingertips, summon unfathomable monstrosities with your bare hands, and rise up through the ranks of an urban magic fight club.”

Then there’s Superhot VR:

“Superhot VR blurs the lines between cautious strategy and unbridled mayhem. Superhot is the FPS in which time moves only when you move. No regenerating health bars, no conveniently placed ammo drops. It’s just you, outnumbered and outgunned, grabbing the weapons of fallen enemies to shoot, slice and manoeuvre through a hurricane of slow-motion bullets.”

Finally, there’s Wilson’s Heart:

“Wilson’s Heart is an immersive first-person psychological thriller set in a 1940’s hospital that has undergone a haunting transformation. You become Robert Wilson, a patient who awakens to the shocking discovery that his heart has been replaced with a mysterious device. Work with your fellow patients to defeat the sinister inhabitants in your pursuit to reveal who stole your heart…and why."

If you’re not thinking about getting an Oculus Rift then this deal might not convince you otherwise. However, if you were sitting on the fence, this deal makes it a great time to pick up a rig and headset.

We gave the Oculus Rift a 4/5 score in our review, praising the incredible experiences on offer, the light and robust design, the simple setup, and the strong game/experience launch lineup. Here’s our verdict:

“The Oculus Rift is a triumph for every tech head – this isn’t just a step towards the future, it is an almighty leap. It’s by no means perfect, but it’s already fulfilling a healthy fraction of its ultimate potential."

