Now you can build your own Google Home with a Raspberry Pi and Google's blessing

Google has teamed up this the Raspberry Pi foundation to launch a free project kit ,enabling enthusiasts to create their very own Google Home-like personal speaker.

The AIY Projects kit comes free with issue 57 of The MagPi, which is hitting news shelves across the UK from today, and arriving with subscribers from tomorrow.

All you’ll need is the Raspberry Pi 3, along with the hardware kit and directions supplied inside the special edition of the magazine.

In a post on the Raspberry Pi blog, features editor Rob Zwetsloot explains: “Inside the magazine, you’ll find a Google Voice Hardware Attached on Top (HAT) accessory board, a stereo microphone Voice HAT board, a large arcade button, and a selection of wires. Last but not least, you’ll find a custom cardboard case to house it all in.

“All you need to add is a Raspberry Pi 3. Then, after some software setup, you’ll have access to the Google Assistant SDK and Google Cloud Speech API.”

Related: Best Raspberry Pi projects

There’s also a video explaining how it's done, which you can see below:

The hardware kit doesn’t limit makers to building a Home clone; it can also be used to create a voice-controlled robot, for example.

Both Google and the Pi foundation are hoping makers will take the initiative and post projects under the hashtag #AIYProjects.

These special editions of The MagPi tend to fly out, so make sure you pick one up from WH Smith, ASDA, Sainsbury's, Tesco or any good newsagent. Our US readers can grab it at Barnes & Noble.

What are your favourite Raspberry Pi projects? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.