Now the Apple TV can become the gaming machine we’d hoped for

The 4th-gen Apple TV was designed, in part, to bring the best of the App Store’s gaming line-up to the living room TV.

While a few arrived (Crossy Road, Minecraft, Alto's Adventure, etc.), it has hardly been a stampede towards the tvOS platform from the top mobile developers.

One of the reasons? Apple has been limiting the app size to a paltry 200MB compared to the 4GB installs it allows on iOS.

Now, the company has seen the error of its ways and done what it should have all along ditched the low install limit. This will mean less additional loading of content while playing games.

In a post on its developer site Apple explained (via Engadget): “The size limit of a tvOS app bundle has increased from 200 MB to 4 GB, so you can include more media in your submission and provide a complete, rich user experience upon installation. Also, tvOS apps can use On-Demand Resources to host up to 20 GB of additional content on the App Store.”

Developer Steve Troughton Smith called this a ‘huge step’ towards making tvOS a legitimate gaming platform.

The developer also speculated a revamped Apple TV with an A10 processor and more storage might even make the company’s hockey pack more powerful than the new Nintendo Switch.

Which games would you like to see on tvOS? Share your thoughts below.