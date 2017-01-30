Now it’s possible to fit entire game library on an NES Classic

Earlier this month we brought word of an inventive hacker who doubled the number of games available on the NES Classic from 30 to 60.

Now a UK hacker has topped that by squeezing a whopping 700 titles onto the retro console. That’s the entire original library.

The method, uncovered by Tooty.UK, has been posted to YouTube and enables full ROM sets to be added to the £60 device.

The guide video lasts 20 minutes, but there are full instructions for Mac and PC if anyone is brave enough to give it a try.

Naturally, you’ll be invalidating the warranty of your NES Classic and don’t blame us if if goes awry.

Also, we’ll repeat, using the ROMs is a little bit of a legal grey area. Providing you own a paid-for copy of the game you’re using it generally isn’t seen as a big deal.

Anything beyond that is on your conscience and the luck/judgement necessary not to cock up the entire process and bork your console.

If you’ve given the method a try let us know how it works out in the comments section below.