Now anyone can sign up for the UK's most flexible mobile plans

Sky Mobile’s SIM-free offerings promise a future where British mobile users don’t sacrifice any leftover data at the end of each billing cycle… and now they’re available for everyone.

After initially offering the plans to Sky TV customers, the company is now making the flexible tariffs available to all UK residents.

The data packages start at £10 a month for 1GB, £15 for 2GB and £20 for 5GB. Sky TV customers get unlimited calls and texts, while everyone else can pay £10 a month for the privilege.

Under the plans, users can ‘piggyback’ all unused data into their account and can use it whenever they need for up to three years. This also plays into the ability to alter the plan each month, if users have stored data they wish to utilise.

There’s also a Sync feature that allows users to access Sky+ recordings and access them on their smartphones, but again this only really favors those using Sky TV.

The key selling point is undoubtably the rollover data. Sky estimates UK mobile customers waste £2 billion a year on unused data. The research suggested 20 million mobile users in the UK are deliberately buying more data than they need out of fear of being overcharged.

Sky is promising that later this year top handsets from Apple and Samsung will be available and is inviting would-be customers to register their interest now.

For what its worth, Sky promised a “special relationship” with Apple last year, so we’re intrigued to hear what that’s all about.

Will you consider ditching your network for Sky? Share your thoughts below.