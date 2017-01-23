Nokia seemingly confirms Snapdragon 835-powered smartphone

Nokia is widely thought to be prepping a new high-end handset, with rumours of an MWC 2017 launch doing the rounds.

The as yet unconfirmed smartphone is being referred to as the Nokia P1, and now it seems the company has confirmed it will come packing a Snapdragon 835 chip.

Answering questions on Chinese social media site Weibo (via NokiaPowerUser), Nokia China seems to have given away that the high-end processor will be powering the forthcoming flagship handset, though the translation is far from precise.

Related: MWC 2017

Either way, the new Snapdragon chip from Qualcomm seems like a safe bet for many of 2017's top-end smartphones, and if the rumours of a high-end device from Nokia are accurate, it wouldn't be all that surprising to see the phone making use of the 835.

What remains unclear is whether the new handset will launch outside China, as the recent Nokia 6 smartphone remains limited to that country for the time being.

HMD Global, the company with the rights to the Nokia brand, has announced it will hold an event at MWC 2017, which kicks off at the end of February, so we're hoping more details will become available then.

Elsewhere, it looks like the firm is preparing to unveil a tablet to compliment its latest smartphone efforts, if a GFXBench leak (via GSMArena) is anything to go by.

Related: Nokia Android handsets 2017

The unannounced tablet looks to be an iPad Pro-level device packing 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage, along with a 12-megapixel camera on both the front and back.

There also looks to be an octa-core Snapdragon processor with Adreno 540 GPU inside the 18.4-inch device, so it looks like the Snapdragon 835 could also make an appearance on the tablet.

We should have more in the near future so stay tuned as the tablet hasn't yet been confirmed as actually existing.

WATCH: Nokia Android Phones

Let us know your thoughts on Nokia's smartphone plans in the comments.