Nokia's famous N-series set for imminent relaunch?

Nokia made a return to the smartphone game recently, this time under the auspices of Finnish firm HMD Global, with the launch of the Nokia 6 in China.

And while that phone has proved to be a big hit out east, the new incarnation of Nokia has further smartphone plans that could go beyond the rumoured new flagship that is said to be set for an MWC launch.

According to new reports (via GSMArena) we could see the famous 'Nseries' return in the near future, following the demise of the series in 2011 with the N9.

A trademark for “NSERIES” has passed through China’s Patent Office, suggesting HMD intends to revive the series in the near future.

The trademark was renewed last year, but further details are bit sketchy at this point, with a photo doing the rounds on Chinese social media purporting to show the NSeries branding on a device.

However, NokiaMob has claimed the photo is a fake, which means the accompanying 'leaked' specs are likely similarly dubious.

The poster of the photo claimed the NSeries phone(s) would come with a 6th generation Snapdragon chip, and that there was an initial production target of 500,000 units.

For now, then, all we have is the renewal of the NSeries branding, which could mean the company's upcoming rumoured flagship device comes with the branding, though there's no way to know for sure.

That said, VTechgraphy claims to have information suggesting the phone will be a modern version of the classic Nokia 3310, though nothing more is known, according to the site.

Whatever HMD has up its sleeve, we don't have long to wait until we find out. The company is preparing to unveil new details on February 26 at MWC, so stay tuned for the latest.

