Nokia’s Android phones are finally coming to the UK and the price is right

After seemingly an interminable wait, the Nokia Android phones announced around the turn of the year are finally ready to drop anchor on UK shores.

Yes, we’ve had confirmation that the HMD Global-made Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 Android phones will go on sale in Britain at various points over the next month or so.

All three will run on Android Nougat.

The entry level 5-inch Nokia 3 (pictured above) is landing on July 12 for the low, low price of £119.99 and features a Mediatek 6737 quad-core processor, 2GB RAM, 16GB storage with microSD expansion. It has a 720p display and 8 megapixel cameras on the front and rear.

Next up is the Nokia 5 (below), which pushes closer to the mid-range, with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 and 2GB RAM. It also has a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5.2-inch 720p display.

That’ll cost £179.99 and will hit stores on August 2.

Finally, the definitely mid-range Nokia 6 (below) will go on sale on August 16 for £219.99.

It is pairing the Snapdragon 430 with 3GB of RAM, a 5.5-inch 1080p display and 32GB of storage. The rear camera is 16-meagpixels.

While the phones seem to represent decent value in the lower and middle areas of the market, it's rumoured Nokia (or HMD Global more precisely) is about to introduce higher end devices.

The rumoured Nokia 9 could arrive with a dual camera array and would be a natural competitor to devices like the OnePlus 5 and Moto Z 2.

Will you be adding a Nokia phone to your tech arsenal for the first time in many, many years? Or are these Nokia handsets in name only? Share your thoughts in the comments below.