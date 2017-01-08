After a whole lot of teasing and rumours, Nokia's first Android-powered handset has been officially lauched in China, and will go on sale in the coming weeks.

With the furore around the brand's return to smartphones - even more so now it's using the Android OS - the announcement was a relatively quiet affair, taking place on a Sunday via a post on the site of Nokia's new parent company HMD Global. That, perhaps, is less surprising given that the Nokia 6 is being launched as an exclusive for the Chinese market.

Key specs of the Nokia 6 include a 5.5-inch display (1080p), Snapdragon 430 processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. On the rear there's a 16-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture, while on the front there's an 8-megapixel snapper for selfies and video calling. Software-wise, it'll arrive with the newest version of Android Nougat. It's also sporting a unibody aluminum chassis, which is pretty impressive given the price point.

While it's good to see HMD Global delivering on its promise of bringing Android smartphones to market relatively quickly, it's a shame that the Nokia 6 is being aimed squarely at China. Nonetheless, HMD Global's CEO Arto Numella confirmed that there are other handsets in the pipeline for other

countries.

"Our ambition is to deliver a premium product, which meets consumer needs at every price point, in every market. We start today, with our premium, high quality Nokia 6; built to deliver a fantastic core user experience for Chinese consumers. We look forward to unveiling further products in the first half of this year," Numella said.

There's no exact release date for the Nokia 6 in China yet, but when it does go on sale "in early 2017" it'll cost 1699 Yuan (CNY), which is just under £200.

Excited for Nokia's return to smartphones? Let us know in the comments below!