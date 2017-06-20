Nokia outs new health tech as it sweeps away the Withings brand

Nokia has announced a pair of new smart health devices as it completes the rebranding from the Withings company it purchased one year ago.

The company has introduced the new Nokia Body smart scale, which at just £55/$60, is much cheaper than the connected scales already on the market.

The affordable scale offers weight tracking as well as body fat, body mass index and hydration levels.

The old Withings Body is now the Nokia Body+, while the Body Cardio scale is also still available under the new branding.

Elsewhere, Nokia is releasing a blood pressure monitor called the BMP+, which will be available from for $129.

This device also existed as a Withings product beforehand and features a slight redesign with a softer cuff, alongside the Nokia logo.

Naturally, Nokia is also plastering its name over existing Withings wearable devices like the Steel and Steel HR fitness watches.

The Go fitness and sleep tracker, Home video camera and air quality monitor and the temporal thermometer known as the Thermo are now all Nokia products.

Nokia has also revamped the Health Mate app to introduce new coaching tools, which are designed to help users improve sleep, lower blood pressure, and reduce fat. There’s also a new section that assists pregnant women.

That new Nokia Body scale is one heck of a bargain. Will you be grabbing one? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.