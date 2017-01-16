Nokia basically just confirmed a new phone will launch in late February

Nokia launched its Nokia 6 smartphone recently, but for the time being only China will be able to buy the phone when it launches later this month.

Which has left the rest of the world eager to see what else HMD Global, the company with the Nokia licence, has in-store for the rest of us.

Speculation over a higher-end handset, rumoured to be called the Nokia 8, has been at a high in recent weeks, and now HMD has sent out invites to an event at MWC.

The invites state that the company will reveal "the next exciting chapter in the Nokia consumer story" at the tech show, which gets underway on February 27 in Barcelona.

HMD is holding its own event on February 26, so we haven't got long to wait until we find out just what's going on over at Nokia HQ.

Whether the new phone will be available globally remains unclear, but we're fairly hopeful this next instalment will indeed launch in markets outside China.

At CES 2017, photos of what YouTube channel TotalTech claimed was the Nokia 8 surfaced, but Qualcomm has since stated the phone in question was reference design and not the rumoured Nokia 8.

Speaking to TrustedReviews, a Qualcomm spokesperson said: "They are our reference design devices that we use for demo purposes. They are the latest iteration of the devices we use for benchmarking and demo events."

While HMD hasn't confirmed exactly what it will unveil at MWC, it seems fairly certain that it will be the higher-end handset, though that remains unconfirmed. Stay tuned for the latest on the Nokia 8 as MWC nears.

Let us know what you think Nokia has in-store for its next phone in the comments.