Is Nokia really plotting a gigantic Android 7.0 tablet?

Nokia is set to reveal more Android smartphones at next month’s MWC 2017 expo, but the firm could also be prepping an 18.4-inch tablet running Google’s mobile operating system.

The unannounced device, running Android Nougat, has reportedly been spotted undergoing benchmarking tests at GFXBench.

The data spotted by Nokiapoweruser suggests it will provide a QHD 2560 x 1440 display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor.

There’ll be 4GB of RAM and 64 GB internal storage, the listing says, while there’ll also be an Adreno 540 GPU.

In terms of cameras there’ll be 12-megapixels on both the front and rear of the device, while there’ll also be LTE and NFC support, if the benchmarking figures provide accurate.

Nokia, whose brand name is now licensed by manufacturer HMD Global, has already announced the midrange Nokia 6 handset for China.

It is expected that the firm will announce further sales plans at MWC, alongside a flagship handset running the Snapdragon 835 chip.

Is there a need for an 18.4-inch tablet though? Can it possibly be a success? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.