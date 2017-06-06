Nokia 9 specs spied in new benchmark listing?

Nokia, or rather HMD Global, unveiled a trio of new handsets at MWC back in February, but many are convinced we'll see more from the company soon.

The long-rumoured Nokia 9 has been popping up in the odd leak here and there, and has now seemingly reappeared once again in a benchmark listing.

HMD's next phone is thought to be a flagship device with top specs, and the new listing, highlighted on Chinese social media site Weibo, certainly seems to back that up.

According to the benchmarking entry, the Nokia 9 will come packing Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 processor – that's the same powerful chip inside the Galaxy S8 in some territories.

The listing also states the phone will arrive with 4GB RAM, as well as 64GB of internal storage, with a 13-megapixel rear camera.

Alongside the 13-megapixel camera entry, there's another 13-megapixel lens listed, which seems to line up with rumours of a dual-camera setup.

It follows an earlier leak, where images and specs of the Nokia 9 were seemingly released by French bloggers, showing a working prototype of the phone in a blue protective case.

One intriguing feature shown in the shots, which matches this AnTuTu leak, is a dual 13-megapixel rear camera, complete with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), dual-LED flash, and support for 4K video.

It's far from confirmation of a dual-lens setup on the Nokia 9, but it all does seem to line up, so we wouldn't be surprised if the rumours are accurate.

Finally, the benchmarking entry lists the OS as Android 7.1.1 Nougat, which isn't all that surprising as it's the current version of Google's mobile OS.

At this point, HMD is yet to even confirm the phone's existence, and there's no way to be sure any of the leaks, including this one, are legitimate, so take it all with a pinch of salt for now.

Let us know what you think of the leak in the comments.