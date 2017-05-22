Nokia 9 leaked images confirm dual-camera setup and more

Leaked images and specs of the upcoming Nokia 9 suggest a smartphone bristling with top Android specs, including a dual-camera lens setup and a shiny QHD display.

The photos, leaked by French bloggers, show a working prototype of the Nokia 9 clad in a cumbersome blue protective case, giving us what could be our first true glimpse at the upcoming smartphone's build and specs – albeit in temporary ugly packaging.

Picture: Flandroid

One noticeable feature is a dual 13-megapixel rear camera lens setup complete with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), dual-LED flash and support for 4K video, confirming the last spec leak back in April. It's a good start, but the smartphone still has a way to go if it wants to compete with the iPhone 7's dual-camera prowess, complete with a "telephoto" zoom lens.

The prototype appears to be running on the Snapdragon 835 processor, and boasts 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. There's also a 3.5mm headphone jack, which should please anyone who's still mourning its demise since Apple decided to scrap it.

Picture: Flandroid

It looks likely that the smartphone will ship with a pair of in-ear headphones with cable control for play, pause, and volume.

A rectangular Home button sits at the base of the smartphone, and appears to have a fingerprint sensor, flanked by two back-lit capacitive keys. And perhaps the only polished-looking feature on the bulky prototype – a 1440 x 2560 resolution QHD screen with a pixel density of 571 dpi.

Picture: Flandroid

According to information leaked alongside the images, the screen boasts good viewing angles, contrast, and brightness, alongside an always-on display.

It looks like the Nokia 9 will also have a Quick Charge 3.0 charger to make light work of juicing up, too.

The Nokia 9 is rumoured to be set for a launch date of Q3 this year.

