The Nokia 9 could yet rival the OnePlus 5's most outlandish feature

Following yesterday’s OnePlus 5 launch event, there’s now a new gold standard for flagship phone specs; a whopping 8GB of RAM. Judging by a regulatory filing, the rumored high-end Nokia 9 isn’t about to be left in OnePlus’ dust.

The filing to the FCC in the United States (via PhoneArena) makes clear the phone is going under the model number TA-1012, rather than the initially-filed TA-1004 model.

While it requires a little (ok, a lot) of dot-joining, it appears as if the TA-1004 model, which appeared in benchmarking tests with 4GB of RAM accompanying a Snapdragon 835 processor, may have been cancelled.

So, could the TA-1012 model be the one that has also appeared in benchmarking tests carrying the Snapdragon 835 and 6GB and 8GB RAM variants?

Well, it doesn’t seem like too much of a stretch.

Elsewhere, the as-yet-unannounced Nokia 9 is expected to lead the way for HMD Global’s Nokia Android line.

Reports have suggested a QHD resolution 1440 x 2560, 5.3-inch display and a 13-megapixel dual camera. That camera set up might well have been confirmed by a leak last month.

Following the launch of the Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6, we’re still waiting on at least two more Android handsets before the year is out, as evidenced by this leaked video.

Is 8GB of RAM overkill for a smartphone? Drop us a line with your thoughts in the comments section below.