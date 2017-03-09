Nokia 8 incoming? Fresh Android flagship duo still rumoured to launch

As the dust settles on MWC 2017, fresh rumours out of China are suggesting that Nokia is still preparing to launch a new flagship duo in the form of the Snapdragon 835-packing Nokia 8 and Nokia 8 'Plus'.

That's according to Chinese Android blog Anzhuo (H/T Ubergizmo), which says that Nokia is prepping two Snapdragon 835 flagships to launch in June.

The site adds that the devices will be almost identical except for their screen size (as befits the current trend, one will be a larger 'Plus'-style offering) with both featuring an all-metal design, dual camera configuration, and said Qualcomm chipset.

Being honest, we're treating these reports with an unhealthy dose of salt. There's no obvious indication from the blog as to where the rumours derive from, plus a June reveal seems a tad soon given the the HMD-owned brand unveiled three new handsets at Mobile World Congress.

However, we're not discounting them entirely, as we're fairly certainly Nokia has another trick or two up its sleeve this year beyond its recent new Nokia 3310 marketing gag.

Why?

Well, the Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 aren't flagship devices, and the Finnish firm surely still has some aspirations at the higher-end of the market.

Plus, the all-metal build, camera set-up, Snapdragon 835, and larger display model aren't exactly radical features these days, so in the end, they could very well end up being true.

We'll know for sure later in the year, with my money being on an autumn launch and a release date just ahead of the 2017 holiday shopping season.

Will you wait for the Nokia 8 or look elsewhere? Let us know in the comments below.