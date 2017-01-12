Nokia 8 could be the flagship Android phone you’ve always wanted

The Nokia brand name is making waves in the smartphone world again following the arrival of the mid-range Android-toting Nokia 6.

A new video, surfacing online this week, claims the existence of a new handset that could finally give long-time Nokia fans what they’ve always wanted; a flagship Android phone to be proud of.

The so-called Nokia 8 (also known as P1) has allegedly been spotted by the TotalTech YouTube channel, which says it took the images on the sly at CES 2017 and posted them without permission.

We have not verified this information and, as a result of such a proclamation, we're taking this with a healthy dose of skepticism.

However, it is always fun to speculate. According to the poster, there’ll be two models, both offering a 5.7-inch Quad HD Super Amoled display and a 24-megapixel rear-facing camera with OIS.

One of the phones would be powered by the new Snapdragon 835 processor and 6GB RAM. The lesser edition would offer a Snapdragon 821 with 4GB RAM.

A 12-megapixel front-facing camera is tipped by the video’s description adds, as is up to 128GB storage (expandable by microSD) and dual front-facing speakers.

Apparently, the Nokia logo will also light up during boot too, for those amused by that sort of stuff.

HMD Global, the company who owns the rights to use the Nokia branding on their phones, has promised more announcements at MWC 2017.

According to the poster this device was hiding in plain sight at CES 2017 and no-one else saw it. Hmmmm. Perhaps we can expect an official launch on February 26?

