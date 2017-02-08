This Nokia 8 concept is a Nokia fan’s dream – but is it real?

Nokia fans buckle in as you may be about to see the dream mobile phone you’ve been waiting for.

A concept video made using a range of leaked images looks to build on the rumoured existence of a high-end Nokia 8 smartphone, a device that was quashed by chip manufacturer Qualcomm as recently as last month.

The video shows a smartphone that is of a boxed style and features what looks like a USB Type-C connector on its foot. On the back of the device is a large rounded camera that is presumably the 22.3-megapixel Carl Zeiss lens mentioned before and alongside it sits a heart rate monitor.

The screen size in the video marries up with the 5.7-inch Quad HD Super AMOLED display mentioned in recent leaks, and is in addition to a litany of other specs that have been churning around the Nokia 8 rumour mill. The perceived wisdom is that there will be two different versions of the device; one powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip, and the other running on a Snapdragon 821 – and they will supposedly have 6GB or 4GB of RAM respectively.

A 12-megapixel camera is said to live on the front of the smartphone, while storage is tipped to be a generous 128GB (expandable by microSD) – plus a pair of front-facing speakers.

HMD Global, who own the rights to use the Nokia brand name on their phones and built the recently released Nokia 6, has promised there will be plenty of noise on the Nokia front at MWC 2017 and we’re eagerly waiting to see whether the Nokia 8 will be one of those sounds.

