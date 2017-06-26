Nokia 6 finally gets a US release date, but Brits are still waiting

HMD Global, the firm now in charge of the Nokia brand of smartphones, first announced the Android-packing, mid-range Nokia 6 way back in January.

Since then European and North American tech fans have waited patiently for availability to spread from China. Six months later, it hasn’t.

However, now there’s some light at the end of the tunnel with a US launch confirmed for early July. The SIM-free model will be available for $229.

Still no word on a UK release, but surely it can’t be far behind? Clove is offering it for £229, but can’t yet confirm an in-stock date.

Whether it’ll be worth the wait remains to be seen. It has pure Android 7.1 Nougat sitting beneath a 5.5-inch full HD display coated in Gorilla Glass 3.

There’s also a Snapdragon 430 processor, a generous 3GB RAM, 32GB of built-in storage and room for a microSD card too. There’s also 16GB and 8GB cameras and a 3,000mAh battery pack.

While it’ll be great to finally have this phone available, attention has since turned to the forthcoming Nokia 9, which looks like it’ll sit at the higher end of the market.

It is thought the handset could feature dual rear cameras and up to 8GB of RAM. Reports have also suggested a QHD resolution 1440 x 2560, 5.3-inch display.

In his hands on review of the Nokia 6, TrustedReviews' mobile editor Max Parker says: "Nokia’s simple approach is refreshing, and while the 6 isn’t going to revolutionise the mobile space, it seems like it might be a great option for those on a budget. It's attractive, has the best version of Android, and should have ample power to get things done."

Will you be snagging a slice of modern smartphone nostalgia when the Nokia 6 finally hits Blighty? Share your thoughts in the comments below.