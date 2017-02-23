Nokia 3310 relaunch might not run on Android after all

The relaunch of the Nokia 3310 looks set to be one of the biggest stories at MWC 2017 and we now have the best idea yet of what the refresh will look like.

A litany of details on the forthcoming device have seemingly been leaked, with the major takeaway being that it will not run Google Android 7.0 Nougat or any other version of the OS, as had been previously mooted.

Related: MWC 2017

Like it’s older sibling, the Nokia 3310 reboot looks set to remain a ‘feature machine’, the one major upgrade being the addition of a colour screen.

The body appears as thought it will retain the same trademark looks of the legendary original, but will trade in the extra bulk for a slimmer design and come in lighter on the scales as a result.

Everything on the face should be in the same place as before, with the only real change to the frontage being that the key sizes will be ‘adjusted’.

Anyone worried the vibrant colour schemes of the Nokia 3310 would be lost in time shouldn’t be concerned as the trend seems set to continue. What isn’t clear is whether interchangeable covers will be part of the fun, mind.

Since being released back in 2000, upwards of 126 million Nokia 3310 handsets have been sold. It’s likely the new version will be used as a secondary phone by those worried about damaging an expensive iPhone 7 or Samsung Galaxy S7.

HMD Global, the company that licenses and sells phone under the Nokia brand, has a press event scheduled for MWC 2017 and in a matter of days we will know exactly what is in store.

Watch: Nokia Android phones

Do you still use your old Nokia 3310 for special occasions? Let us know in the comments below.