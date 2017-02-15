Everything you need to know about the Nokia 3310 relaunch

Reports of a Nokia 3310 relaunch have sent the internet into a frenzy. Here’s everything we know about the Nokia 3310 relaunch so far, including a possible Nokia 3310 release date, plus specs, price and more.

Like the iPod, George W Bush, and meddler-in-chief Clippy the paperclip, the Nokia 3310 is undoubtedly a cultural icon of the early noughties.

Its rugged looks, tough-as-nails chassis, and pocket-friendly design helped propel Nokia’s most famous phone to global success. Oh, and the fact that it ran the Snake video game probably helped too.

To date, more than 126 million Nokia 3310 handsets have been sold worldwide since its 2000 launch, so it’s no surprise that rumours are emerging of a possible relaunch for the acclaimed device.

According to generally reliable leaker and journalist Evan Blass, HMD – the company that now licenses and sells Nokia-branded phones – is planning “a modern version” of the Nokia 3310. Read on to find out all about it.

Nokia 3310 Relaunch Release Date – When will it be available?

As per Blass’ report on Venture Beat, HMD plans to unveil the re-imagined retro phone during the company’s press event at MWC 2017 later this month. MWC, or Mobile World Congress, is an annual technology trade show that’s held in Barcelona each year.

HMD has already confirmed a press conference for the show, with rumours of several Nokia Android smartphones lined up for launch: the Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 included. But Blass believes there will be room for one more product debut, and that’s the Nokia 3310 relaunch.

Nokia 3310 Relaunch Price – How much will the new phone cost?

When the Nokia 3310 launched at the turn of the century, it was a fairly costly beast at £129.99 – that was on Pay As You Go with Orange, CellNet, or One2One. The handset was also available for £29.99 on a 12-month contract with Vodafone.

Within a few years, prices fell as low as £45. But given the handset’s cult status, prices have increased once again. On Amazon, for instance, you can expect to pay £66.99 for a used Nokia 3310 via the Marketplace.

The good news is that Evan Blass believes the new Nokia 3310 revamp will be priced far more economically. In his report, he claims the phone’s starting price will be €59, which is about £50 at current exchange rates.

The likelihood is that this phone will be intended as a trusty spare handset for those who don’t want to risk damaging their expensive iPhone 7 or Samsung Galaxy S7. The device may also see some success in emerging markets – but given the fact that Android smartphones can be bought for less, we’d be surprised.

A retro burner, this will most certainly be.

Nokia 3310 Relaunch Specs – How powerful will the new phone be?

By today’s standards, the Nokia 3310 is basically a useless hunk of plastic. The monochrome display had a paltry 84 x 48-pixel resolution, which is a far cry from the 2,560 x 1,440-pixel Super AMOLED display you’d get on the Galaxy S7, for instance.

It worked on just two cellular bands, GSM 900 and GSM 1800, which are hardly comparable to the blisteringly fast 4G speeds that today’s networking offers us. On the plus side, it was fairly light at 133g, and offered a decent 55-hour standby time.

Of course, obvious downsides included no Bluetooth, no camera, and the fact that it was powered by a MAD2WD1 processor, which would crumble at the first sight of a modern app.

That said, it did come with four games pre-installed: Snake II, Pairs II, Space Impact and Bantam. The first was by far the most popular, so we’d be very surprised if the Nokia 3310 relaunch didn’t come bundled with some variant of the game.

As far as specs go for the new phone, we’re not quite sure what to expect. HMD could very easily retain the small size of the phone, but build in a much higher-resolution display. We’d also expect a nippier processor, 3G connectivity and, hopefully, Bluetooth.

Nokia 3310 relaunch – Will the phone be sturdy and tough?

Arguably, the biggest selling point of the Nokia 3310 was its uber-tough chassis; the phone was a godsend for labourers, mountaineers and buttery-fingered arthritics everywhere. In fact, so hardy was the Nokia 3310 that its ruggedness has gained a pseudo-mythical status among fans. Take this Amazon review of the original phone, for instance:

“I remember back in 2003, I was trekking through war-torn Baghdad when a stray 50-calibre sniper bullet hit me directly in the chest. Luckily, I had my Nokia 3310 in my breast pocket, which deflected the bullet and blue[sic] up a tank.”

And when another wannabe 3310-er asked “If dropped, will this device destroy my concrete flooring?”, a sage Amazon respondent said: “Quite likely. However, if you switch it to vibrate, and throw it in the bucket with sand and cement, it will help you mix replacement concrete to repair the damage."

Given how important the Nokia 3310’s toughness was to its branding, we’d be surprised if HMD didn’t work on ensuring the relaunched model was equally hardy. In fact, given the advances in drop-proofing, there’s every chance it could be even tougher.

What classic phone or gadget would you like to see reborn in the modern age? Let us know in the comments.