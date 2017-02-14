Nokia 3310 comeback? One deisgner envisioned this smart edition years ago

News yesterday that HMD may be plotting a 2017 version of the classic Nokia 3310 spawned more excitement than most mobile announcements of recent times.

However, the prospect of a modernised 3310 isn’t exactly a brand new idea

More than two years ago graphic designer Martin Hajek envisioned what smart iterations of classic feature phones like the 3310 and Sony Ericsson T28s could look like.

Back in October 2014 Hajek conceptualised and produced renders of a reimagined handset for the German tech blog Curved.

The concept Nokia 3310 is shown running Windows Phone with a full touchscreen and menu, select and back keys, in place of the numeric keyboard.

One of the interpretations has a color display and a casing inspired by the polycarbonate Lumia phones (see source link), while the other (below) maintains the two-tone display and casing akin to the original.

The render even made room for a 41-megapixel Pure View camera on the rear and micro USB charging.

Of course, it’s unlikely that the modern day 3310 reboot will run Windows Phone or feature a touchscreen or camera of significant quality.

According to the report from Venture Beat’s Evan Blass on Monday, it will be revealed on February 26 at MWC 26 for a price of just 59 Euros.

That may means it’s likely to be a straight-up feature phone, perhaps with some mobile data and Wi-Fi capabilities for messaging and email purposes.

Are you looking forward to a modern day 3310 or are some things best left in the past? Drop us a line in the comments below.