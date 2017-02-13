Iconic Nokia 3310 set for reboot alongside two new Android phones this month

Generally speaking, we hate reboots, but here's one we might be OK with: HMD - the company behind the new breed of Nokia branded phones - is planning to revive the iconic Nokia 3310 feature phone, according to a report on Monday.

VentureBeat’s Evan Blass says the manufacturer will relaunch the much-loved device, first released in the year 2000.

The new handset, which may be unveiled at the Nokia HMD event on February 26, will cost just €59 (around £49), according to a ‘person familiar’ with the matter.

The 3310 was a hugely popular phone famed for its tough construction, mega battery life, swappable fascias and addictive Snake video game.

Given the current wave of nostalgia overcoming the tech-loving masses, there’s a decent chance this could be successful as a means for folks to remain contactable, but disconnected from the temptations of the web and social media.

Elsewhere, Blass says there’ll be two new Nokia Android Nougat phones announced at the expo, while the existing Nokia 6 will be unleashed on the western market.

The Nokia 5, said to be priced at €199 (£168), will be a step down in terms of specs, the report says, with 5.2-inch, 720p display, 2GB RAM and 12-megapixel camera.

Finally, the Nokia 5 will be Nokia’s entry-level offering with an attractive €149 (£126) price point.

Does the idea of a phone that simply makes calls and sends messages appeal to you? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.