Nokia 3 'leak' seemingly reveals specs, price, and release date

This week we learned Nokia could be planning to revive the iconic Nokia 3310 feature phone, alongside two new Android handsets.

The report from Venture Beat's Evan Blass claimed the two new Nokia Android phones would be unveiled at MWC this month in the form of the Nokia 3 and Nokia 5, joining last year's Nokia 6, currently available in China.

While none of this is yet confirmed, Blass revealed that the 5 is set to be priced at €199 (£168) and will come with a 5.2-inch, 720p display, 2GB RAM and 12-megapixel camera.

And while Blass also claimed the 'entry-level' Nokia 3 will initially go for €149, he neglected to provide any specs for this lower end model.

Well, it hasn't taken long for a claimed set of specs to emerge, with NokiaPowerUser revealing details of the Nokia 3 ahead of its rumoured launch at MWC later this month.

According to the site, the 3 will arrive with a 1.4 GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Processor, Adreno 308 GPU, and 2 GB of RAM.

Android Nougat 7.0 is also set to appear on the Nokia 3 according to the leak, with a 5.2/5.3-inch 720p display and 16 GB internal storage also said to be included.

Finally, the phone is said to come with a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter round the front.

We're not sure these specs are accurate, as they seem to be just as good, if not better than the specs Evan Blass seemingly revealed for the supposedly more capable Nokia 5.

The report goes on to restate the €149 price tag from Blass' report, and claims the phone will be released in March-April in "major markets".

It's all a bit unclear as to what's accurate and what isn't at this point, but with Nokia, now owned by Finnish company HMD Global, said to also be preparing a new version of the iconic Nokia 3310, we're sure MWC will bring much to talk about, so stay tuned.

