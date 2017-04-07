Nodding off with Netflix this weekend? It’ll look a bit different when you wake

Spring has officially sprung and Netflix is celebrating the new season by springing a few changes on its subscribers.

This week it finally nixed star ratings in favour of a Facebook-like thumbs up/down system, and now it is bringing brand new screensavers to its TV apps.

These designs, which appear on users TVs after idle periods, aren’t very abstract, neither are they representative of the wider selection of content available to stream.

They’re actually reminders that, when you wake up from your nap or come back from your shower, you could actually be watching the firm’s original shows like Daredevil and Orange is the New Black.

Related: Netflix Offline - How do download your favourite shows

The company quietly rolled out the rotating promotional tool without any fanfare, surprising some of the folks who “woke up at 2am with this Netflix screensaver on my TV.”

Netflix confirmed to TechCrunch the screensavers are rolling out to all TV apps around the world following a period of testing.

So far the ads have been spotted on the Xbox One, Roku, Fire TV, PS4 and a host of smart TV apps.

Do you care that Netflix is essentially serving ads with these screensavers? Share your thoughts in the comments below.