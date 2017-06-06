Xbox Scorpio VR could be wireless, but don't expect to see it at E3 2017

Microsoft has opted not to show off the virtual reality capabilities of its new Xbox Scorpio console at its forthcoming E3 press conference.

Although the company has gone on record promising support for mixed reality handsets, it is focusing on the Windows 10 platform for now.

Microsoft technical fellow Alex Kipman told Polygon: “We believe that right now a Windows PC is the best platform for mixed reality as its open ecosystem and enormous installed base offer the best opportunity for developers, and Windows offers the most choices for consumers.”

However, although Windows 10 will be first in line, Kipman hinted that wireless VR will be coming to consoles sooner rather than later.

He added: “Windows has been the birthplace of a variety of technologies, and we believe this will hold for mixed reality too. Given the efforts we have underway on Windows for mixed reality, and our belief that console VR should be wireless, right now we are focused on developing mixed reality experiences for the PC, not on the console.”

Earlier today we learned Microsoft will be streaming its June 11 press conference in 4K for the first time.

Given many of the Xbox Scorpio titles will offer native 4K gaming experiences for those with compatible television hardware, this is a most welcome development.

It’s a rare opportunity for us to see exactly what attendees at the show are seeing and without having to connect the missing dots (or pixels) in our minds.

Do you think Microsoft is missing the boat on console virtual reality, given Sony's head start? Or is the company doing the right thing by biding its time? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.