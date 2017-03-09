No Man's Sky Path Finder update adds PS4 Pro support, vehicles and more

Hello Games has revealed the Path Finder update for No Man’s Sky, and it's available on PS4 and PC right now.

The newly released Version 1.2 provides the player with multiple vehicles to make planet exploration far easier and more productive alongside the ability to visit the creations of other players. You can check all the new features in the trailer below:

PS4 Pro support has also been added with support for HDR and 4K-resolutions across the procedurally generated galaxy-hopping adventure

You can find a comprehensive list of new features below, including the aforementioned vehicles, online base sharing and PS4 Pro support.

VISUAL UPDATES

We’ve introduced a host of visual improvements, allowing you to explore the universe in even greater detail.

High and ultra resolution textures

More accurate Ambient Lighting

Horizon Based Ambient Occlusion

High contrast lighting effects

Crepuscular Rays from the Sun

Improved post-processing with several filter options

HDR mode for compatible monitors and televisions

ONLINE BASE SHARING

Bases can now be shared online, allowing other players to discover and explore your outpost.

Steam Workshop integration allows players to upload their bases to the Workshop, making it easy for other players to discover, visit, rate and subscribe to your creations.

OWN MULTIPLE SHIPS

Use the enormous hanger in your Freighter to purchase and store your own collection of starships.

This is even more meaningful with the introduction of ship specialisation, classes and the ability to trade in previous ships against new purchases

STARSHIP SPECIALISATIONS

Find and collect the perfect starship with new specialisations and classes.

Each starship has a specialisation (Shuttle, Fighter, Hauler or Explorer) that improves performance in specific areas.

Shuttles are all-rounders, Fighters specialise in combat, Haulers have expanded cargo holds and Explorer vessels feature increased warp capabilities

In addition to new ship types, all ships will now be class-rated: A, B, C or the ultra rare S class.

When purchasing a new ship, you’ll now be given the option to trade in your current ship for a discount.

PLAYSTATION 4 PRO

PS4 Pro support has been enabled allowing 4K resolution gameplay. 4K rendering on PC has also been optimised. Together with visual improvements for all versions, No Man’s Sky has never looked better.

NEW VEHICLES – EXOCRAFT

Master the surface of your home planet using new Exocraft. These land-based vehicles give new meaning to planetary navigation, combat and mining – and can be summoned from anywhere on the planet they were constructed upon.

The smallest Exocraft is the Nomad. What it may lack in cargo space, this hovercraft makes up for in speed, agility and its ability to glide over water

The mid-range Exocraft is the Roamer, a great all-rounder capable of quickly crossing rugged terrain and adapting to most situations

Finally, the Colossus is the largest of the Exocraft. This lumbering behemoth offers an enormous cargo hold perfect for those looking to harvest resources

Acquire Exocraft by hiring a Vy’keen Technician for your planetary base and completing a new series of missions:

Mount powerful mining lasers and harvest resources with far greater efficiency

High-intensity long-range scanners aid the discovery of distant buildings, objects and resources

Equip weapons and eliminate threats with increased firepower

Boost your vehicle’s speed with the acceleration module

EXOCRAFT RACES

Hone your driving skills by building your own race circuit on your home planet. Find the most interesting planet, create a time trial and challenge others to beat it.

Obtain the Race Initiator and place it inside your Base Building zone

Hop into your vehicle and drive the route you’d like to map out, dropping checkpoint markers anywhere on the planet

Once a circuit is complete, race the track over and over to set an unbeatable lap time

Players visiting your base via Base Sharing will be able to race using the circuit you created, challenging themselves against your split times.

What new features do you want to see in No Man’s Sky? Let us know in the comments.