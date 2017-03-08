Hello Games has teased the Path Finder update for No Man’s Sky, set to debut on PS4 and PC later this week.

The upcoming patch will provide the player with a new vehicle to make planet exploration far easier and more productive, according to the official Steam page.

“Shortly after we launched the Foundation Update, we released a number of patches to address issues reported by players before beginning work on the Path Finder update. We were surprised and excited by the response to Foundation, and we have been listening carefully to community feedback since then,” reads the blurb from Hello Games

“To those of you who have spent time sharing feedback, whether positive or negative, we are listening.This is the next step in our journey. It shows the path forward. We hope you'll join us.”

We’ll be sure to update this story once the update drops, detailing all the new features coming to the stylish survival game.

Sam White took a look at the Foundation Update in December 2016. Here’s what he had to say.

“It all leads to a better, albeit not revolutionised, experience. It’s one I still enjoy, and I still get that sense of wonder when I land on a new planet and see something brilliant on the horizon – a sunset, a new creature or a curious-looking structure.”

What new features do you want to see in No Man’s Sky? Let us know in the comments.