No, Beats didn’t accidentally reveal the Jet White iPhone 7

As demonstrated by vain millennials around the world on a daily basis, Instagram filters can prove to be deceptive.

A recent post on the official Beats By Dre Instagram account proved that old edict, by briefly reopening the rumour mill over whether Apple will launch a Jet White iPhone 7 and 7 Plus.

The image, appeared to show a high gloss, white iPhone handset next to a pair of the Studio Wireless 3 headphones.

On closer inspection, it appeared obvious an Instagram filter and the tilt shift feature had washed out the color of the handset, but that didn’t stop plenty of folks jumping to conclusions.

“It seems that many people (including me) are looking forward to a white (jet white) iPhone,” wrote ‘o_ltf_o’.

Unfortunately for that person, not only is the handset depicted not the fabled Jet White edition, it’s not even an iPhone 7.

Beats quickly moved to dampen the speculation, popping the bubbles of excited commenters by replying individually to each of them with: “The phone pictured is a silver iPhone 6.”

Apple has not commented on the speculation, but given the reported fall in demand for the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus and the initial popularity for the Jet Black model, a mid-cycle release wouldn’t be out of the question.

A day may come when Apple releases such a device, but it is not this day.

Would a Jet White iPhone get you on board with the latest release? Share your thoughts below.