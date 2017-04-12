Nioh’s Dragon of the North expansion hits next month

Nioh’s debut expansion Dragon of the North is coming to PS4 on May 2, Team Ninja has announced.

Detailed in a recent post on the PlayStation Blog, Dragon of the North acts as a continuation to the main game by continuing the story of protagonist William.

“Dragon of the North follows on from William’s valiant struggle in the main game. Rumours have emerged from the Oshu region that its ambitious ruler, Masamune Date (the “one-eyed dragon”) is secretly gathering spirit stones. With the Yokai flourishing in Oshu, turmoil and unrest is inevitable…”

The player will encounter a variety of new enemies, weapons and challenges throughout the expansion’s new stages. Dragon of the North is priced at £7.99, or free for owners of the expansion pass.

Launching exclusively for PS4 earlier this year, Nioh was praised for combining the brutal combat of Dark Souls with the swift, satisfying swordplay of Ninja Gaiden.

“Nioh can’t match the gothic grandeur of Dark Souls, and the boss battles may give you nightmares for all the wrong reasons. All the same, by merging aspects of From Software’s classics with elements of its own ninja hits, Team Ninja has crafted its finest game in years.” says Stuart Andrews’ 8/10 review.

