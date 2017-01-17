Nioh release date confirmed as development wraps up

Team Ninja’s ultra-challenging slasher will launch exclusively for PS4 on February 8, the developer has announced.

Development on the much-anticipated title has just gone gold, meaning copies are now being printed and sent off to stores ready for release.

Inspired by the likes of Dark Souls and Ninja Gaiden, Nioh splices the two together to form a dark, challenging adventure set in a twisted vision of Feudal Japan.

The release date was recently announced via the game’s official twitter account, which can be translated below:

Games Editor Brett Phipps recently sat down to preview Nioh on PS4, and it seems he had a surprisingly great time. Here’s what he thought:

“The more I played Nioh, the more it sank its teeth into me. This isn’t a lesser alternative to Dark Souls, nor is it trying too hard to be Dark Souls. There are clear inspirations which have been taken from FromSoftware’s iconic franchise, but functionally the gameplay is much faster, with so many different combat mechanics in play at any one time.”

Are you excited for Nioh? Let us know in the comments.