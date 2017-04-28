Nintendo won't hold a big E3 press conference this year – and no one's surprised

Nintendo has confirmed it will not be hosting a press conference during E3 for the third consecutive year.

The company confirmed in its latest earnings report that it will “not be hosting a large-scale press conference” at E3 2017 alongside the usual suspects of Sony and Microsoft.

For the past two years the gaming giant has held Nintendo Direct presentations to showcase new titles and hardware. This is normally followed by Nintendo Treehouse streams for further hands-on time with big titles.

Regarding this year’s event, Nintendo has said it “will present further information at a later date”. Chances are, we’ll be getting a Direct treatment once again this coming June.

Having launched the Nintendo Switch earlier this year, we are expecting plenty of new and exclusive titles for the console to be announced and shown off.

Among them will be Super Mario Odyssey and Xenoblade Chronicles 2. There are probably a few we’ve yet to see, too. We’re hoping for a new Metroid Prime and the long-awaited sequel to Eternal Darkness.

What’s on your wishlist for E3 2017? Let us know in the comments below.