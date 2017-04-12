Nintendo will now pay you to hack the Switch

Nintendo's Bug Bounty programme was launched for the 3DS last year, asking hackers to identify security flaws in the device's hardware and software.

The company also extended that scheme to its Nintendo Switch console, which launched at the beginning of March, and now it seems the whole thing has started to pay off.

As NintendoLife reports, three users have now been registered as being rewarded for successful submissions over on the official site.

Related: Best Switch games

As the site also reports, the scheme seems to be having a positive effect, as a hack that went through the 3DS sound app was shut down in a recent 'stability' update.

Nintendo says its goal is to "provide a secure environment for our customers so that they can enjoy our games and services."

It adds: "In order to achieve this goal, Nintendo is interested in receiving vulnerability information that researchers may discover regarding Nintendo’s platforms."

For now, only the handheld 3DS and new hybrid Switch console are included in the programme, with Nintendo offering rewards ranging from $100 to $20,000.

The company says it "will determine at its discretion whether the vulnerability information qualifies for a reward as well as the amount of any such reward".

For now it seems the system is having some impact, judging by the three users that were rewarded for submissions this week.

Just how effective the whole thing will be remains unclear at this point, but it certainly seems like a great way to take advantage of the community's abilities to keep the new console a stable platform.

Let us know what you think of the scheme in the comments.