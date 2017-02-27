Nintendo Switch will have games exclusive to its portable mode

Nintendo Switch will support titles that are not compatible with its TV Mode, according to a Japanese launch FAQ.

Voez is a lane-based rhythm game coming to the Nintendo Switch in Japan on March 3, and it’ll be exclusive to the console’s portable mode.

This means you’ll be unable to play the game after placing it inside the Nintendo Switch Dock, which isn’t surprising considering it’s played using only the touchscreen.

The announcement was kindly translated by the folks over at NeoGAF, confirming how Voez will operate on Nintendo Switch, having previously been available for iPad and similar mobile devices.

According to the FAQ, the game will need to be launched via the touchscreen while in portable mode, as the face buttons have no function in the game itself.

This isn’t a surprise to us, and should give users more of an incentive to take their new system out on the go when experiences take deliberate advantage of that fact.

Nintendo is yet to announce any first-party titles that are exclusive to portable mode, so it remains unclear whether this will become a regular thing on the hybrid console.

