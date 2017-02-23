Nintendo Switch Virtual Console will not be available at launch

The Nintendo Switch will arrive with pre-order customers next Friday, but early adopters won’t be playing previous-generation games through the Virtual Console on day one.

While it was expected, Nintendo has now confirmed the path to yesteryear's titles won't be available initially and promised only to reveal more information in the future.

In a press release, the Japanese giant said: “Virtual Console games will not be available on Nintendo Switch at launch. We will share more information in the future.”

The absence of this feature means there’ll be no opportunity for gamers to counter the sparse launch line up by revisiting some old classics.

Related: Nintendo Switch hands-on preview

In better news, the company has announced FAST RMX and Shovel Knight will be available on the eShop on March 3.

Nintendo also said it’ll be possible to transfer eShop funds from other Nintendo devices by linking “Nintendo Network ID and Nintendo Account and then their Nintendo Account to your Nintendo Switch system.”

Earlier on Thursday we posted our unboxing of the Switch console. We’d encourage you to take a look below.

Let us know whether it has swayed your decision to invest now rather than later in the comments section below.