Nintendo Switch Teardown: You can fix it, but you shouldn't

Nintendo’s latest console is relatively easy to pull apart and repair, at least according to the professional tinkerers at iFixit.

The official iFixit Nintendo Switch teardown has been posted online, revealing that the new handheld games console is fairly simple to take apart. As such, the Nintendo Switch received an 8/10 score, with 10 being the easiest to repair.

For contrast, Microsoft’s Xbox One S and Sony’s PlayStation 4 both received 8/10 scores on iFixit, while the iPhone 7 bagged a 7/10 score. Our favourite has to be the Apple AirPods teardown however, which resulted in a dreadful 0/10 score.

Check out the Nintendo Switch teardown below:

So why did the Nintendo Switch score so highly? Well, iFixit praised the use of screws instead of adhesive to hold components in place, as well as the fact that most of the components are modular and thus can be swapped out easily. The batteries are also modular, and can be replaced by the end user.

But iFixit bemoaned the proprietary tri-point screws that “restrict users from opening the Switch”, as well as the difficult of replacing the display, which requires heating.

All said, we don’t recommend you bust open your Nintendo Switch when it stops working. Breaking gadgets open is a sure-fire way to void your warranty, which means Nintendo won’t be legally responsible for repairing your gadget when things go wrong. So if your Nintendo Switch dies, your best bet is to get in touch with Nintendo or the retailer your purchased your Switch from directly.

