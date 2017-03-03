The long-awaited Nintendo Switch games console went on sale today, and it looks like units are flying off the shelves – both real and digital.

Update: Amazon now has just four units left of the Nintendo Switch (Neon Red/Neon Blue), so if you want one, you better act quickly!

We’ve scoured the web to find out where the Nintendo Switch is still in stock, as well as some of the places where you simply can’t get it any more.

Amazon – Extremely limited stock

The Nintendo Switch is still available on Amazon, but only in Neon Red/Neon Blue. Worse still, there are only four left at the time of writing – so they may all be gone by the time you read this.

If you want a grey version, Amazon won’t have fresh stock until Mach 6.

GAME – None left, no re-stock date

Game is now out of stock, unsurprisingly; and there’s no word on when fresh stock will arrive. Here’s Game’s official notice:

“At this time we have not received official confirmation of the next stock delivery of this product. We are working extremely hard with Nintendo to receive more stock of the Nintendo Switch for customers.”

It continues: “Until we have our stock delivery confirmed by Nintendo, a placeholder date of December 2017 has been put onto this product. This can change once the delivery of stock has been confirmed and the status of your order will charge accordingly.”

Argos – Depends on location

Argos doesn’t list nationwide stock, so you’ll have to manually check whether you can pick one up or get a delivery from your local store using their postcode checker. Some London stores still have stock, for what it’s worth.

Smyths – Both colours in stock

The Smyths toy store is still listing both colour variants of the Nintendo Switch as in-stock and available for delivery. In fact, the Neon Red/Blue model is apparently up for March 3, 2017 delivery – but that’s today, so we’re not entirely convinced.

Zavvi – Completely sold out

There’s no stock available in either colour at Zavvi, and there’s no mention of when new stock is incoming.

Tesco – Depends on location

It appears as though Tesco still has some Nintendo Switch units in stock although, like Argos, this may depend on your location – and whether you’re looking for collection or delivery. Try your luck with Tesco’s postcode checker.

