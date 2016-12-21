The Nintendo Switch will launch in March 2017. Here's everything we know about Nintendo's new console, including the Nintendo Switch release date, specs, features, games, price and more – all the latest news and rumours you need are right here.
Nintendo Switch is the all new console from the legendary Japanese company, and it's everything the rumours claimed it would be. This device combines the best elements of handheld and home gaming into an experience that can be played anywhere in the world, so long as the battery holds out, that is.
More details on the new console will be revealed during an official presentation on January 13, 2017. As is usually the case with events like this, the whole affair will be available to watch online.
Latest Nintendo Switch news and rumours
The latest gossip points to the Nintendo Switch offering tiered performance depending on whether the console is being played docked or on-the-go.
That's according to recent reports, which unsurprisingly claim that the GPU will be faster when the system is plugged in.
The sources say that the GPU will run at 768MHz when plugged in and 307.2MHz when used as a portable device, which is only 40% of its potential GPU speed.
The CPU speed will be 1020MHz regardless, apparently, though obviously it's early doors still for the Switch and Nintendo could well address these issues before releasing the console.
Further gossip still points to Pokemon Sun and Moon could be on their way to the console. The game is tipped to be called "Pokemon Stars" and will arrive in 2017, allegedly coming with features not available on the 3DS versions, like support for Pokemon Bank.
It's also been claimed recently that the Switch's virtual console will support digital GameCube titles upon release, bringing even more of Nintendo's classic library into the modern era, and that it could still offer VR capabilities.
Nintendo Switch FAQ:
When does the Nintendo Switch come out? March 2017
What's new about the Nintendo Switch? Portable; detachable controllers; new games
How much will the Nintendo Switch cost? £199 (rumoured)
What is the Nintendo Switch?
The Nintendo Switch was recently revealed in a three minute trailer showcasing the system’s new tablet controller and various attachments.
Over the past few months the internet has been swamped with rumours claiming the Switch is a console/handheld hybrid, and it turns out it was all true. The debut trailer reveals an intense focus on portability, local multiplayer and impressive, engrossing gameplay.
"Introducing Nintendo Switch! In addition to providing single and multiplayer thrills at home, the Nintendo Switch system also enables gamers to play the same title wherever, whenever and with whomever they choose. The mobility of a handheld is now added to the power of a home gaming system to enable unprecedented new video game play styles," says Nintendo.
According to the latest reports, the Nintendo Switch will sport a USB-C socket as its primary charging port. USB-C is rapidly being adopted in all forms of tech and gadgets, Apple has recently used USB-C for all ports in the latest line of MacBook Pro.
Previously, Nintendo has used proprietary charging sockets for its consoles, but the switch to a more user-friendly USB-C is a welcome one, as players will be able to use any battery pack with USB-C to charge the console. The news is even more welcome after concerns over the console's battery live arose, with reports it could be as brief as three hours.
Eurogamer has reported that Nintendo Switch will sport a 6.2 inch capacitive multi-touch screen with a 720p display. Previous Nintendo touchscreens have only supported resistive displays, relying on a far less accurate use of pressure to input commands.
Nintendo is yet to confirm whether the Switch will include a touchscreen, and it didn't seem to surface in the recent reveal trailer. With any luck, the rumour will be confirmed early next year.
Related: PS4 Pro review
Nintendo Switch release date – When is it coming out?
The NX is set to launch in March 2017. Nintendo is yet to confirm a specific date.
While we still don't have a release date for Nintendo Switch, it's likely to be announced at an event the company is holding on January 12, 2017.
"Today, Nintendo Co., Ltd. president Tatsumi Kimishima announced that major details about our next home gaming system, Nintendo Switch, will be shared in a live presentation streamed worldwide from Tokyo on January 13th 2017."
"During the Nintendo Switch Presentation 2017, we’ll be talking about the exact launch date and showing off the line-up of games currently in development."
We'll be covering the event extensively with plenty of content covering the launch date, games and console itself.
Nintendo Switch price – How much will it cost?
We still have no idea how much the console will cost, but hopefully this will be revealed before the end of 2016. With all the potential attachments and controllers, don't be surprised to see a bunch of different bundles at launch
Recent rumours from Let's Play Video Games suggest the Switch will launch for £199, with more expensive bundles to include additional games and peripherals. This tidbit of info comes from UK retailer GAME, who has alllegedly received information on the console's wholesale price. Time will tell whether this bargain price rings true.
Nintendo Switch Specs – How powerful is it?
Nintendo Switch is powered by Nvidia. More specifically, it contains a custom Tegra Processor with a GPU akin to architecture found in some of the company's top-notch graphics cards. Nintendo isn’t playing around anymore, it seems. At home, the Switch sits in a "Nintendo Switch Dock" which is used to connect to your TV. Once removed from the dock it will automatically transition to portable mode.
Related: Battlefield 1 Review
The reveal trailer also gave us a glimpse at the new and improved gamepad, which will be rechargeable through the console itself and capable of accepting cartridges: Switch’s primary form of physical media when it comes to games. As previously rumoured, the gamepad's screen will render at a native 720p, and can be used to project any and all games to your TV of choice. Battery life for the tablet is a still a mystery, but hopefully it improves upon the Wii U's mediocre offering. Amiibo support is also confirmed, so you won't have to leave your collection of figures out in the cold.
Nintendo Switch will include two detachable controllers known as ‘Joy-Cons’ which can be used as part of the portable tablet or during local multiplayer. Just like the gamepad, these will be charged through the console itself. Each side of the Joy-Con can act as individual controller for each player, making quick and sudden multiplayer sessions a relative breeze. The Gamepad also comes with a handy stand, letting you prop it up on a table or even surface for a better view.
"One player can use a Joy-Con controller in each hand; two players can each take one; or multiple Joy-Con can be employed by numerous people for a variety of gameplay options," Nintendo said in a press release.
In addition to a fancy new controller, Switch will also incorporate more traditional pads that we assume will be sold separately or as part of a bundle at launch. This peripheral can be used once the Switch is in the main dock, letting you play games on the big screen the old fashioned way.
Nintendo has confirmed that Switch will fully support Unreal Engine 4, a fairly demanding graphics engine. This is a small yet important indication of what kind of games we may see on Switch when it launches next year.
Nintendo Switch games – What will we get to play?
Nintendo Switch will launch with exclusive and multiplatform games in March 2017, some of which were shown off in the reveal trailer. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Skyrim, NBA 2K and Mario all featured, so expect them to be available at or near the console's launch.
Some Wii U titles such as Splatoon and Mario Kart 8 made an appearance in a seemingly upgraded form. Both games boasted new content, upgraded visuals and different control schemes. Splatoon relies heavily on motion controls, so it'd have to change things up to work on Switch. We wouldn't be surprised if Nintendo remasters a few of its beloved Wii U titles for launch, bringing over a sizeable fanbase with them.
We didn't see many new games in the Switch reveal besides a Super Mario title nobody can quite put their finger on. It looks very similar to Super Mario 3D World with improved visuals and all new level design. Time will tell whether this ends up being Super Mario Switch or some form of jazzy Wii U port. We really hope its the former.
This means Nintendo Switch may also support some manner of backwards compatibility, most likely in the form of digital purchases or fancy ports. It’s clear Nintendo’s new console is fully capable of powering some fairly demanding titles, meaning it’s likely on par with PS4 and Xbox One in terms of raw power.
Related: PlayStation VR Review
Nintendo has released a confirmed list of developers and publishers supporting Switch including Capcom, Telltale, Activision and Electronic Arts. You can find a more extensive list of partners below.
Third party developers have already begun announcing new titles for Nintendo Switch, many of which we can expect to play in March 2017. An extensive list of third-party partners were confirmed during the Switch reveal, but this is the first we've seen any of them. One standout title is Seasons of Heaven, an utterly gorgeous Switch exclusive that follows a young boy with asperger's syndrome and his pet bulldog, Ani. The title was officially revealed by Gameblog earlier this month.
The second title, Sacred Hero, isn't a Switch exclusive, but has piqued our interest nonetheless. It'll have caves, rocks and swords. At least, that's all we can pull from the brief teaser trailer. Check it out below:
What do you think of Nintendo Switch? Let us know in the comments.
jimmy
October 20, 2016, 4:10 pm
battery life on the go?
LeeTronix
October 20, 2016, 6:10 pm
Looks like a good concept I think this will do well.
Tim Wye
October 20, 2016, 7:18 pm
The versions of Splatoon and Mario Kart 8 shown in the trailer weren't Wii U versions - they were slightly different, so I don't think the backwards compatibility you suggest is a given. More likely they're updated ports. Aside from that I'm concerned about the battery life. But as a concept I think it's great!
Stephan Chase Morsanutto
October 20, 2016, 10:03 pm
As the tablet is only 720p, battery life should be pretty good :) At least a few hours
Josh
October 20, 2016, 11:46 pm
RIP Nintendo. This is what you come up with to compete with ps4 and xbox1 and pc. You did well you destroyed atari and Sega. Played along side by side with playstation. Then wii u came out and dug the hole. Nx/switch just put you in the ground
jimmy
October 21, 2016, 11:27 am
really? so while you're stuck on your sofa with your headphones on, others will be out and about playing their games to their hearts content on the train/car, in the park wherever. Multiplayer with friends in the same room is way more fun than online.
As long as it has the raw grunt to match the 2 main consoles and they get the developer support back it could easily be a contender.
The pricing will be key though as it doesn't offer the benefit of doubling up as a Blu-ray player. But it may offset that by making a separate tablet no longer needed. Hard to tell until we see more details.
Josh
October 21, 2016, 12:30 pm
Yes really. I am not a gamer but a parent of gamers. I have always been a Nintendo person since nes came out. Nintendo has been for for younger kids more and more since the other two consoles have been out. The switching of the controllers from controller to tablet mode might be cool idea for kids on the go but as being a parent I have replaced a lot of components to the 64,gc,wii and wii u. The parts are going to get lost or broke very quickly. For the looks of it the games are going to be like the little SD cards for the ds. Which are easy to loose as well. Nintendo did well combining the wii u and the ds. Your right about the pricing but the way Nintendo works it I am sure it will be 299.99 for basic model, 70 for a game. Around 399 for upgraded memory that's hopefully more than 32gig.
Are all your friends going to have it to be able to go to the park to play as a multi player game. How's that going to work exactly. Tethering off cellphone Hotspot. I doubt Nintendo will have some kind of Internet service. I really hope I am wrong. I was wrong about the wii u being cool when it came out.
Pete Thompson
October 21, 2016, 1:11 pm
So everyone knows the future is VR - why didnt they sell a headset only console that you can also plug into a tv - Unless switch will plug into a headset this game is over for nintendo. Innovation? no. the only bit i like is the bloody controllers used to always need charging and often were not by the kids!
jimmy
October 21, 2016, 4:14 pm
a while ago the future of TV's was 3D........ That went well.
VR is only suitable for some type of games, not all. And the issues on movement and motion sickness will mean they won't be mass market for a while yet, and by then we will be onto the next console generation (if there is one)
Fie
October 22, 2016, 4:49 am
first off im 100% sure that the local multiplayer is going to work exactly like the ds family and not like internet. ill give you the benefit of the doubt and say your family has never owned a ds family system or at least not for a long time.(lol sorry this is what bothered me the most about what you said)
secondly i could be seriously wrong but since the games run off sd cards like the 3ds do the games i can not imagine theyd be much more than $40(the cost of a 3ds game). ill agree with you on the fact that the games will be easily lost though. i can not tell you how many ds games i lost when i was younger(now as an adult i have them all tucked safely in cases).
another thing i could be wrong about but once again assuming the games work like ds games the games will be stored on the cards and/or will have a slot for a normal sd card for room for downloaded games(this would only cost $30 more depending on how much memory you want and what card you get)(also my 3ds came with a 4gig memory card and thats enough for 2 full 3ds games, 3 virtual console games, 1 ds game, and a bunch of other random things(its full right now so ill have to upgrade it but ive had the thing for 3 or 4 years now so i think thats pretty good)). hell i just looked it up, walmart has a 32gig sdhc card for $16 so that is plenty room for at least a few games. pc skyrim is only 6 gigs and thats one of the games shown, and pokemon omega ruby is only 1.8gigs(my largest 3ds game) so id imagine each game is between those sizes(if youve never seen someone play skyrim just know its a huge open world type game. im impressed that you can play it on the switch honestly).
As for pricing what ive seen is that its likely going to be 299.99 for a basic model like you said, and from what my dad has seen the 399.99 model will likely come with 4 games(which is a pretty amazing deal to me so i dont think its true but fingers crossed).
i think replacing parts will be easier since if something breaks you only need to buy one piece(loose a controler part? buy a new one. break the screen? either just reduce it to a tv console, pay to get the glass fixed, or fix it yourself if youre out of warranty)(i once again agree the peices will be lost easier though)
of course this is all speculation and i could be wrong about all this. really the only thing im certain on is how the local multiplayer works since they have literally no reason to make it rely on wifi
anyways im super sorry for this long rant like post, but i just wanted to clear some stuff up(hope i didnt come off as rude or anything im getting tired tbh heh)
Fie
October 22, 2016, 4:54 am
oh man im really sorry i didnt realize how long that post got like im seriously sorry about that.
Fie
October 23, 2016, 12:32 am
cool thanks my post didnt post(ill assume its because i used the "h word")
basically i assume the games are going to be the same price as 3ds games, the local multiplayer is not going to be over wifi but will be through whatever the ds family uses, something about how itll prob store on sd cards that litterally cost $15 for a 32gig not on the system(and id also assume the games store on the game cards bc thats how ds family games have always worked. you only need an sd card if you want to download a game and a huge game like skyrim is only 6 gigs), and how people are expecting the prices to go(300 for just the system, 400 for the system and some games(an amazing deal to me)) and a bunch of other junk. just imagine something long someone wrote when they were tired and youll get an idea of what i wrote.
Chris Colyer
October 24, 2016, 11:04 am
You have a point, but it may not be all over yet. It's a tough place to be for them - you can't go head to head with PS4 and Xbox1. The Wii's novelty ran out some time ago, so you've got to find a new angle whilst at least staying in the same league as PS4 and X1 in power terms. Equally I struggle to see this reaching the tens of millions of non-gamers like the Wii.
The success really hinges on getting people to buy it as if it were a handheld - and you can see that that's the thinking here. The 3DS, DS, GBA and Gameboy all outsold the PS4 (at time of writing). Big issue is, casual and on the go gamers now have iPads and smart phones - where Pokemon Go is already based. So you've got to convince people to make extra room in their mobile space for it + pay whatever premium it requires, and this doesn't look like it can be sold cheaply. If it's expensive and lacks innovative games for on-the-go, it could be a disaster. However if it can get some wide-appealing on-the-go games, it may yet be good enough to give Nintendo at least one more crack of the whip.
mode11
October 25, 2016, 3:16 pm
Looks innovative, but considering that the PS4 / One are large, mains-powered devices with big heatsinks, there is no way a slim, fanless, battery powered device built on a similar process node will have anywhere near the same processing power. The Sony / Microsoft consoles have just been refreshed with the latest silicon, and it's not like either of those are now the size of a novel.
By the time this comes out, the PS4 Pro will be established, and the Scorpio nearing release. On the other hand, smartphones and tablets, with their ubiquity and inexhaustible supply of cheap games, are the mobile platform of choice for most people. The Switch risks being neither fish nor fowl.
There'll be the usual handful of amazing first-party games, but you'll probably need another console to get you through the long droughts in between.