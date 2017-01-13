Here's how to pre-order the Nintendo Switch right now

Nintendo Switch pre-order, best deals, and top bundles: The Nintendo Switch, Nintendo’s long-awaited 2017 hybrid gaming console, has just been unveiled ahead of a March release. Here’s how to buy the Nintendo Switch right now, as well as the tastiest UK offers we’ve found so far.

The Nintendo Switch, Nintendo’s long-awaited 2017 hybrid gaming console, is nearly here.

Announced in October, the Nintendo Switch is a new console that hopes to redefine portable gaming. It’s shaped like a tablet, but features two detachable ‘Joy-Con’ controllers on either side, which can be used together like a gamepad, or separately for multiplayer. You can also connect the Switch to your TV through a docking station if you’re not keen on portable play.

The official Nintendo Switch release date is March 3, 2017, and the price is set (for now) at £279.99. That could drop after launch, however. If you’re already set on bagging yourself a Switch, though, here are the best Nintendo Switch UK deals available today.

Nintendo Switch pre-order at GAME

UK specialist retailer GAME will be stocking the Nintendo Switch, with units available from March 3, 2017 for a price of £279.99.

GAME is selling the Nintendo Switch with the standard grey controller, as well as in a neon red/neon blue configuration – all for the same price. There’s also a Nintendo Switch Starter Kit Mario ‘M’ Edition available for £29.99. You can pre-order a bunch of games and accessories from the retailer too.

Pre-order the Nintendo Switch now: Buy Nintendo Switch at GAME

Nintendo Switch pre-order at Amazon

Amazon will also be selling the Nintendo Switch for £279.99, and will be releasing the item on March 3, 2017 with free delivery in the UK, and pre-order sales are now live.

The caveat is that thanks to limited stock, Amazon says: “We are only able to offer one unit per customer per address.” Amazon also says it will be fulfilling purchases in the order in which they were placed, so it’s first-come, first-serve.

Pre-order the Nintendo Switch now: Buy Nintendo Switch at Amazon

Nintendo Switch pre-order at Argos

Argos will be stocking the Nintendo Switch but, unfortunately, hasn’t made pre-orders available just yet. Instead, the UK retailer has set up a ‘Register Interest’ page where you can sign up to be alerted once it’s possible to throw some money down.

Get the Nintendo Switch: Register to pre-order Nintendo Switch at Argos

Nintendo Switch pre-order at Tesco

Not to be outdone, Tesco is also offering the Nintendo Switch for £279.99, with free standard delivery (within five working days). However, if you pre-order ahead of time, you should receive your delivery on the day of launch.

Tesco also guarantees that if the price ends up cheaper on the release day, you’ll be refunded the price difference.

Pre-order the Nintendo Switch: Buy Nintendo Switch at Tesco

Nintendo Switch pre-order at Gamestop

If you’re not fussed about paying in pounds, you can pre-order your Nintendo Switch from Ireland-based Gamestop for €319.99. At today’s (January 13) exchange rates, that works out to be £278.82, so you’re saving a hefty £1.17.

Pre-order the Nintendo Switch: Buy Nintendo Switch at Gamestop

That's all for now, but stay tuned, as we'll keep this page updated with all the latest Nintendo Switch deals and bundles – expect to see some top bargains once the console actually launches in March.

