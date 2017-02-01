Nintendo Switch online pricing revealed?

Nintendo has apparently disclosed pricing details for the Switch's online gaming element – and it's cheaper than we thought it might be, especially compared to the rival services offered by Sony and Microsoft.

According to unconfirmed reports on Twitter, pricing for the Nintendo Switch console's online gaming service has been revealed in Japan.

If accurate, a yearly fee of between $17.50 and $26.50 would equate to roughly £13.80 and £21 at the current exchange rate, though that's before UK taxes (and the Brexit effect) are applied.

If accurate, we'd expect to see an entry-level Switch online subscription costing about £20, and a more premium package going for around £25, based on these figures.

While final details of Nintendo's Switch online offering are still unknown, that would compare favourably to rival services like Xbox Live Gold on paper, with a year's subscription costing £40 direct from Microsoft.

Nintendo is also said to have divulged more about its VR ambitions for the Switch, with a view to adding virtual reality capabilities to the hybrid console, "once they figure out how users can play for hours without problems."

This story is still developing. Stay tuned for more details.