Nintendo Switch online pricing revealed? May be cheaper than Xbox Live or PSN

Nintendo has apparently disclosed pricing details for the Switch's online gaming element – and it's cheaper than we thought it might be, especially compared to the rival services offered by Sony and Microsoft.

According to an interview with Nintendo President Tatsumi Kimishima in Nikkei, pricing for the Nintendo Switch console's online gaming service will be far more affordable than hoped.

Word reached the west on Wednesday afternoon via tweets from Dr. Sekan Toto.

If accurate, a yearly fee of between $17.50 and $26.50 would equate to roughly £13.80 and £21 at the current exchange rate, though that's before UK taxes (and the Brexit effect) are applied.

"With paid [services], we will be able to fully commit to customers," he said,

With this in mind, we'd expect to see an entry-level Switch online subscription costing about £20, and a more premium package going for around £25, based on these figures.

While final details of Nintendo's Switch online offering are still unknown, that would compare favourably to rival services like Xbox Live Gold on paper, with a year's subscription costing £40 direct from Microsoft.

The Nintendo president also divulged more about its VR ambitions for the Switch, with a view to adding virtual reality capabilities to the hybrid console,.

"If we are able to resolve the issues with playing [VR] comfortably for long hours, we will support it in one form or another," Tatsumi Kimishima said.

