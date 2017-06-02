Here’s how much Nintendo Switch’s online service will cost

Nintendo has unveiled how much players will have to pay for Nintendo Switch online services once they launch in 2018.

The hybrid console’s online subscription service will cost $20 per year, the publisher announced yesterday.

Alternatively, you can purchase a one-month membership for $3.99 or three months for $7.99. UK pricing is yet to be confirmed.

Voice chat and online lobby features won’t be available through the system itself. These will be accessed through a separate smartphone app launching this summer.

“Our new dedicated smart device app will connect to Nintendo Switch and let you invite friends to play online, set play appointments, and chat with friends during online matches in compatible games─all from your smart device,” Nintendo explains. “A free, limited version of this app will be available for download in summer 2017.”

Previously, subscribers were planned to receive one free classic game a month as members of Nintendo’s online service. This planned has changed.

Now, Nintendo will be providing players with an expanding library of classic titles that will remain playable so long as you have an active subscription.

It remains to be seen whether such a scheme will replace Nintendo’s existing Virtual Console, or if players can still choose to purchase games individually.

Will you be going online with Nintendo Switch in 2018? Let us know in the comments.