Nintendo Switch Online: Ninty explains why you’ll have to pay to play

Nintendo has finally explained why it is taking the unprecedented step of charging its customers to enjoy the privilege of online play.

In an interview with Famitsu, the firm outlined its reasons for following Sony and Microsoft’s lead and introducing a subscription-based online service for the Nintendo Switch.

In comments translated by Everything Nintendo, company executive Shinya Takahashi said the monthly dues will cover the costs of maintaining the service, which will launch this autumn.

He said (via BGR): “We decided to charge for the service because we are concerned with customer satisfaction.

“We’ll be maintaining the online service and providing new services that we haven’t had up until now, and there are costs associated with those.

Related: 12 Common Nintendo Switch problems and how to solve them

“We’d also like to maintain a stable playing experience and provide proper support. We are working to prepare all of the features until the service begins in the fall of 2017, and details on the service will be available at a later time.”

Nintendo is yet to confirm just how much it will charge for the service, but president Tatsumi Kimishima estimates between 2,000 yen and 3,000 per year.

This roughly translates at between £14.50 and £21.70, but it’s likely that Nintendo will set region specific pricing.

In the meantime, early Switch adapters will be limited to local multiplayer, rather than challenging those in the online realm.

There are also a limited number of games to necessitate the online subscription at this point. Hopefully by the time autumn rolls around, they'll be plenty for Switch users to sink their teeth into.

Will you be paying to play online? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.