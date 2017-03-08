Nintendo has apparently revealed that its new-gen Switch console will offer streaming from popular services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Hulu "in time," according to a new report.

One of the big questions we had ahead of the Nintendo Switch launch was whether it would come loaded with the ability to tap into today's most popular streaming services, as given its portability factor, this would be an obvious boon for users.

Alas, Nintendo wasn't willing to talk about this possibility at the time, but now we have a glimmer of hope, courtesy of a new article in The Washington Post.

The respected US newspaper spoke to Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Amie, who said that while the Switch was primarily imagined as a system "to play games" on, the company was in discussions with key streaming players about adding support for such services in the future.

“We're talking to a range of companies about other services, companies like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon — things that will come in time,” he told The Post.

That would make sense, as the Switch seriously lags behind more full-fat consoles like the PS4 Pro and Xbox One S in terms of third-party content options – but then neither of those machines offer a handheld gaming experience that matches the Switch.

Just how long "in time" turns out to be remains to be seen, but the cautious optimist in me would wager a nominal sum on later this year – after all, Nintendo will no doubt want the Switch to appeal to potential buyers in as many ways as possible ahead of the 2017 holiday shopping bonanza.

Would you buy a Nintendo Switch if it packed streaming services? Let us know in the comments.