Here's all the games you can play on Nintendo Switch right now

Nintendo Switch launch games

The Nintendo Switch is finally here, and the new hybrid console has plenty of exciting launch games to dig into once everything is set up and ready to go. So, let’s get started.

Trusted Reviews has compiled all of the Nintendo Switch titles that are currently available, including those that can only be found on the console’s eShop.

Available now on Nintendo eShop:

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (£59.99)

Snipperclips (£17.99)

1-2 Switch (£39.99)

Super Bomberman R (£49.99)

Neo Geo Shock Troopers (£6.29)

Neo Geo World Heroes Perfect (£6.29)

Neo Geo King of Fighters '98 (£6.29)

Neo Geo Waku Waku 7 (£6.29)

Neo Geo Metal Slug 3 (£6.29)

Shovel Knight: Spectre of Torment (£8.99)

Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove (£22.49)

Othello (£4.49)

Voez (£18.99)

New Frontier Days: Founding Pioneers (£8.99)

Vroom in the Night Sky (£7.99)

Just Dance 2017 (£49.99)

Fast RMX (£16.99)

We’ll be sure to add to this list if any last minute additions happen to crop up, which seems unlikely at this point.

In addition, we’ve compiled Amazon links for available launch games, which might be cheaper than the console marketplace.

Games Editor Brett Phipps has spent nearly every waking moment reviewing the Nintendo Switch lately, and here’s what he has to say so far:

“I think the Switch is off to a very impressive start. It’s a nifty machine with great build quality, but being unable to comment on the screen’s resolution with reference to games and UI without the day-one update and significant online access leaves my hands a little tied.”

He also adored The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, describing it as the “greatest game of all time” in his review.

"If there’s a better game out there than Breath of the Wild, I haven’t played it. Nintendo has created, for me, the greatest game of all time. It’s everything I want from a game and one of the most rewarding experiences I’ve ever had.”

