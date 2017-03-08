Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons now work with NES Classic in a glorious melding of old and new

The Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons now work can now be used to control the recently re-released NES Classic Mini Edition.

Thanks to a firmware update for the the8bitdo Retro Receiver, Switch owners can now do a little retro gaming on the 8-bit blast from the past (via TechCrunch).

Prior to the update, the USB receiver had enabled a host of modern controllers to be used wirelessly with the NES Classic, including the PS4 DualShock 4, Wiimore and Wii U Pro controller.

Earlier this week, we brought word confirming the Switch Joy-Con’s could be used on PC, Mac and with somewhat less success on Android devices.

While it seems Nintendo’s dinky controllers are quite flexible, they’re not without teething issues. The left Joy-Con appears to be suffering from Bluetooth connectivity issues, causing it to de-sync during use.

While Nintendo has suggested the issue is being caused by interference, one teardown expert has claimed it is down to the hardware itself.

In a video posted earlier this week, YouTuber Jon Downey found the right unaffected Joy-Con has a dedicated antenna component for the Bluetooth radio, which doesn’t exist within the left Joy-Con.

Downey - who goes by the name Spawn Wave Media - says he was able to resolve the issue by soldering a piece of wire to the left Joy-Con’s Bluetooth chip.

As a result it now works consistently at a range of 30-feet. We can't encourage this strategy unless you know exactly what you're doing.

Have you experienced problems with the Switch Joy-Con's share your thoughts below.