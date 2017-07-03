Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons go retro with this NES-inspired paint job

Nintendo’s retro consoles have made as many headlines as its super modern Switch over the last 12 months, and now one company is giving gamers the chance to combine old school style with the latest in gaming.

ColorWare, which has already released custom Switch paint jobs in the past, is now selling a pair of Joy-Cons decked out in the black, grey and red of the firm’s timeless NES.

The only problem is, the ColorWare Limited Nintendo Joy Con Classic pair costs around two thirds of the cost of a Switch system itself.

They’re a whopping $199.99, compared with the $79.99 Nintendo charges for a pair of Joy-Cons. They will ship to the UK too, if you’re taking the plunge.

Other than the paint job, they feature all of the same bits and bobs as the official Switch controllers and are designed to work with your existing console.

Earlier this year, ColorWare wowed us with a PlayStation 4 Pro rocking the PSOne’s paint job, but these NES-styled Joy-Cons give that a run for its money.

It’s just a shame they’re not remotely affordable for gamers with more sense than money.

Will you be trying to get your hands on an SNES Classic Mini this holiday season? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.