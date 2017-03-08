Nintendo Switch had the biggest European launch in Nintendo history

Nintendo Switch has become the highest selling launch console in the company’s history throughout Europe.

Having sold over 80,000 units during its first three days on sale in the UK, it seems the hybrid console has made its mark across the rest of Europe as well.

"We can confirm that, across Europe, Nintendo Switch sold more in its launch weekend than any other Nintendo hardware in history," Nintendo said in a statement.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has also performed incredibly well, with the majority of Switch owners picking up the title.

"Launch title The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has not only been bestowed with some of the highest review scores in gaming history, it's also the biggest-selling Nintendo launch title ever in Europe, even outselling Wii Sports in first weekend sales."

When it comes to other territories, Nintendo Switch managed to sell a total of 330,637 during its first three days of sale in Japan (via Famitsu), with Breath of the Wild selling a further 190,060 copies.

Nintendo Switch also broke sales records in the US, becoming the company’s fastest selling launch console, outpacing even in the Wii from 2006.

March is typically a quiet period in the gaming calendar, so it’s great to see a new console performing so well after only a few days on the market.

In terms of exclusive titles, the Switch library is certainly lacking, although there are plenty of games to look forward to. Splatoon 2, Super Mario Odyssey and Xenoblade Chronicles 2 are just a few of the games in the pipeline.

Have you picked up a Nintendo Switch yet? Let us know in the comments.