Nintendo Switch launch titles: All the games arriving with the Switch

Nintendo has just officially launched its new console, the Nintendo Switch, and we've got all the info you need on launch titles and the rest of the confirmed Switch games right here.

It's here, people. Nintendo has lifted the world's spirits by officially launching the long-awaited Nintendo Switch console – and what an exciting piece of hardware it is.

It comes with all kinds of cool features that mean you can detach controllers, play on the go, and generally have a jolly old time.

We know the console will arrive on March 3, but without any decent games the whole thing would be pointless. Luckily, Nintendo's gone and given us a full rundown of confirmed titles, so we've got a good idea of what to expect on the software front.

Here are all the games coming to the Switch, with launch titles first.

Nintendo Switch games – Launch titles

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Release Date: March 3, 2017

Without question, the biggest game on the launch list is The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The game was announced as a launch title with a new trailer that featured Princess Zelda and a range of other characters speaking for the very first time.

It should prove to be a standout title, as Hyrule will be dotted with voiced NPCs, interacting with Link as he explores the world in search of mythical treasures and dungeons. You can check out the new trailer here.

Along with the standard edition, you'll also be able to get your hands on a Master Edition, which comes with a load of extras such as a 'Master Sword Statue', a soundtrack CD, some sort of tapestry, a Switch carrying case, and a collectible coin. If that sounds a bit extravagant, there's also the special edition, which comes with all the extras of the Master Edition, minus the sword statue.

1 2 Switch

Release Date: March 3, 2017

1 2 Switch is also launching with the console and is a collection of traditional and motion-controlled minigames which use the Switch's Joycon controllers. The whole thing is designed to get you and your friends playing together, with Western shoot-outs and table tennis among the mini games on offer.

Has-Been Heroes

Release Date: March 2017

This one's coming in March, but Nintendo's site doesn't specify a day. Has-Been Heroes is a strategy action game that features a band of heroes on a quest to escort the King's twin princesses to the Princess Academy.

Essentially, the game's turn-based and RTS game mechanics will see you controlling three characters across three lanes, learning to combine spells for different combo effects.

Just Dance 2017

Release Date: March 2017

Another March release, Just Dance's title pretty much tells you all you need to know. The game comes with 40 tracks, which the promotional material promises are "hot", and will see you dancing your way to success in five different game modes.

You'll be using the Switch's Joy-Con controllers as tracking devices, but you can also hook up your smartphone to the console and use that to track your magnificent dance moves. Just Dance also lets you play with up to five of your mates, so it'll be a good one to bring out at social gatherings.

Snipperclips

Release Date: March 2017

Snipperclips is a puzzle game where you have to cut pieces of paper into different shapes to solve each conundrum. Sounds a bit weird, really, but it'll no doubt be fun to play with a friend.

The game asks you to snip your little paper characters into various shapes in order to interact with the environment and move objects. You'll be able to play with up to four others, and choose between basic and advanced puzzles.

Super Bomberman R

Release Date: March 2017

It's a classic for many a gamer, and now Bomberman is making its way to the Nintendo Switch. Super Bomberman R works the same way as previous games: you have to move Bomberman around and plant bombs while battling with enemies. Now, though, you can play with up to 8 players online, or try out the cooperative mode with a friend.

There's a decent helping of 50 levels, and Nintendo promises "photo-real graphics" along with the "3D stages and dynamic environments". Expect to see this some time in March.

I am Setsuna

Release Date: March 2017

This one's a bit of a mystery. Nintendo's page contains the folowing description: "The island had a custom. To maintain peace, once a decade, a sacrifice was offered to a fiend on the island. However, one year, the fiend grew violent before the next sacrifice was due. Those living on the island were afraid and tried to calm the fiend by offering a sacrifice; Setsuna, chosen because of her powers of enchantment. Setsuna must leave with her safeguards for the farthest land, where the ceremony of sacrifice will be held."

Er, OK, yeah. Anyway, it looks like some sort of RPG with multiplayer elements, judging by the screenshots. It'll be out in March when you can try it out for yourself.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Release Date: April 28, 2017

If you don't know what Mario Kart is, you shouldn't really be allowed to buy a Nintendo Switch. If you do, you'll be pleased to hear the little plumber's back in his buggy for Nintendo's latest console outing, and he's brought a load of classic courses with him. You'll be able to battle it out with up to four friends in TV Mode, using the three new vehicles and racing on every course from the Wii U version, along with a load of new levels.

Splatoon 2

Release Date: Summer 2017

Splatoon 2, the sequel to the popular paint-based shooter is arriving for the Switch this Summer. Many were expecting to see a port of the Wii U version, but it looks like Nintendo is providing us with an all-new instalment.

Just like the original, Splatoon 2 will feature two teams of squid kids fighting it out across a variety of maps. The objective is simple: cover as much of the map in your team’s colour as possible. There's a load of new weapons and hairstyles, too, along with new stages and accessories.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Release Date: Autumn 2017

It's official. Skyrim is coming to the Switch, and it'll be here before the end of the year. The open-world fantasy epic sees you take on the role of Dragonborn "the prophesized hero born with the power of The Voice". The rest of it involves fightng some dragons and exploring the vast virtual world.

It remains to be seen whether there are any new features for the Switch version of the game, but we're expecting more details soon. However, the description does say "the new character system allows you to play any way you want and define yourself through your actions," so we're intrigued to try Skyrim out on the Switch.

NBA 2K18

Release Date: September 2017

2K's long-running NBA series is making its way to the Switch this September, and it's bringing all the usual modes with it. MyPlayer will make an appearance alongside MyCareer and MyLeague. Whether there'll be any Switch-specific features remains unclear, but judging by the description on the Nintendo site, it'll be pretty much the same as the Xbox One and PS4 versions. That said, the description does say there's more to be announced, so stay tuned for the latest updates.

Super Mario Odyssey

Release Date: Holiday 2017

Mario will, of course, be making and appearance outside of his karting adventures on the Switch, but you'll have to wait until the Christmas period for Super Mario Odyssey.

Odyssey will see the iconic plumber running and jumping through "huge 3D worlds in the first sandbox-style Mario game since Super Mario 64". The game is apparently full of different worlds aboard an airship, and lets you perform all-new actions, such as throwing Mario's cap. Well, you can't miss this then, can you?

Here's a full list of all the other Switch titles that have been confirmed:

1 2 Switch

Arms

Xenoblade Chronicles 2

Fire Emblem Warriors

Shin Megami Tensei Switch

Project Octopath Traveler

No More Heroes 3

FIFA 18

Ultra Street Fighter 2

Minecraft

Disgaea 5

Rayman Legends

STEEP

Redout

Binding of Isaac: Rebirth

Sonic Mania

