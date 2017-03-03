Nintendo Switch Friend Codes: Here's how to add friends on Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch is finally here, and you’ll no doubt be wanting to add your buddies on the shiny new hybrid console. There are a number of methods that can be used to bolster your friends list on Nintendo Switch, and we’ve compiled all of them below.

Nintendo Switch Friend Codes

This archaic method of online interaction was previously used on both Wii U and 3DS, and has unfortunately returned for Nintendo’s new console. The 12-digit number can be used to add friends, with the ability to share screenshots from the console on social media making the process of getting your credentials out there much easier.

Friend codes can be entered by accessing your user profile on the console. From here you can enter the code, add local players or search for someone you’ve previously played with.

Do I have to use friend codes?

Nope! Although, the other methods aren’t as trivial as entering a username like you would on PS4 or Xbox One. You can also add friends you’ve previously met through Nintendo’s mobile ventures. These include Miitomo, Fire Emblem Heroes and Super Mario Run.

“Several methods can be used to add friends as quickly and easily as possible: · By linking Nintendo Switch to your Nintendo Account, your friends from Miitomo and Super Mario Run will appear as friend candidates so you can easily send them a friend request. Also, we are planning it so that friends from social networking services will be listed as candidates, too.” Nintendo confirmed in a recent statement.

What about Facebook and Twitter?

While it is currently possible to share screenshots on Nintendo Switch games on social networks, there is no way to draw from your list of real-life friends. Nintendo has confirmed it hopes to add more convenient methods of adding friends in the future. With any luck, Facebook and Twitter will be a part of that.

What are your thoughts on the return of friend codes? Let us know in the comments below.